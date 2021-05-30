Sunday, May 30, 2021

2021 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant

The 2021 Little Miss Pink Tomato competition will be held on June 11th during the 65th Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival.  The popular Little Miss pageant began in 1959 and will be crowning the 61st Little Miss Pink Tomato during the Pink Tomato Festival in June.

The reigning Little Miss Pink Tomato is Meelah Robinson of El Dorado, Arkansas.  Meelah is the daughter of Drew and Britni Robinson and was crowned during the Pink Tomato Festival in 2019. 
The 2021 Little Miss Pink Tomato pageant is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 11th and will be held at the First Baptist Church Activity Center in Warren.

Contestants must be 4, 5 or 6 years of age and reside in Ashley, Bradley, Cleveland, Calhoun, Dallas, Drew, Lincoln or Union County. The deadline for entering the 2021 Little Miss Pink Tomato competition is Friday, June 4th.

Entry forms and instruction sheets are available at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce office or you may download an application at www.pinktomatofestival.com  For additional information, please call JeNelle Lipton at 501-416-7882 or Glenda Cross at 870-820-1682

at 5:01 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)