The reigning Little Miss Pink Tomato is Meelah Robinson of El Dorado, Arkansas. Meelah is the daughter of Drew and Britni Robinson and was crowned during the Pink Tomato Festival in 2019.
The 2021 Little Miss Pink Tomato pageant is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 11th and will be held at the First Baptist Church Activity Center in Warren.
Contestants must be 4, 5 or 6 years of age and reside in Ashley, Bradley, Cleveland, Calhoun, Dallas, Drew, Lincoln or Union County. The deadline for entering the 2021 Little Miss Pink Tomato competition is Friday, June 4th.
