2021 M*A*S*H Camp applications available now

The camp is designed for students who are completing their 10th or 11th grade years in high school. Students must possess a minimum GPA of 3.0, completed Biology, and committed to attending the full week to apply for this program. Many students apply, but only 10 spots are available. Students are selected based on GPA, an essay describing their desire to attend M*A*S*H, teacher recommendation, extra-curricular activities and community service, as well as awards and accomplishments. A committee made up of faculty and physicians will review all applications and assist in the selection process.
The whole application must be complete along with a transcript (must include cumulative grade point average) and all signed consent forms.
Students selected into the M*A*S*H* program will shadow in a variety of health care locations, learn medical terminology, take part in hands on activities to learn medical procedures, tour the UAMS Little Rock campus, as well as a tour of local health facilities and/or educational center Students also take part in team building activities, heart dissection and suturing, proper wrapping techniques and casting, as well as learning about a variety of health careers and education levels needed for different careers.
Those interested in signing up for M*A*S*H Camp can download a form on BCMC’s website, www.bradleycountymedicalcenter.com (find the M*A*S*H Camp tab under the Community Outreach/Programs drop down menu at the top of the site), or can obtain one from any health professional teacher at their respective school. For more information please contact Alaina Glover, M*A*S*H Director at aglovermed@gmail.com.
Completed forms should be mailed to:
BCMC MASH Program
Alaina Glover
404 S Bradley St.
Warren, AR 71671
