4-H holds B-Day competition at the Bradley County Park

The Bradley County 4-H program recently competed in their annual B-Day Competition at the Bradley County Park. Pictured from left to right, front row: Eliana Green, Arielle Weaver; second row: Jacob Carter, Asher Weaver, Jake Duncan, Tuck Duncan, and Judson Green; third row: Marissa Garcia, Aidan Weaver, Weston Gavin, and Benjamin Green. The following awards were given:
- Cloverbud Bicycle Competition: 1st - Judson Green; 2nd - Arielle Weaver; and 3rd - Jacob Carter
- Junior Bicycle Competition: 1st - Benjamin Green; 2nd - Asher Weaver; and 3rd - Marissa Garcia
- Cloverbud BB Shooting Competition: 1st - Judson Green
- Junior BB Shooting Competition: 1st - Asher Weaver; 2nd - Marissa Garcia; and 3rd - Ben Green
- Senior BB Shooting Competition: 1st - Weston Gavin; and 2nd - Aidan Weaver
- Cloverbud Bait Casting Competition: 1st - Judson Green
- Junior Bait Casting Competition: 1st - Asher Weaver; 2nd - Marissa Garcia; and 3rd - Benjamin Green
- Senior Bait Casting Competition: 1st - Aidan Weaver; and 2nd - Weston Gavin
