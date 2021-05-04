Friday, May 21, 2021

4-H holds B-Day competition at the Bradley County Park


The Bradley County 4-H program recently competed in their annual B-Day Competition at the Bradley County Park.  Pictured from left to right, front row:  Eliana Green, Arielle Weaver; second row:  Jacob Carter, Asher Weaver, Jake Duncan, Tuck Duncan, and Judson Green; third row: Marissa Garcia, Aidan Weaver, Weston Gavin, and Benjamin Green.  The following awards were given:
  • Cloverbud Bicycle Competition: 1st - Judson Green; 2nd - Arielle Weaver; and 3rd - Jacob Carter
  • Junior Bicycle Competition: 1st - Benjamin Green; 2nd - Asher Weaver; and 3rd - Marissa Garcia
  • Cloverbud BB Shooting Competition: 1st - Judson Green
  • Junior BB Shooting Competition: 1st - Asher Weaver; 2nd - Marissa Garcia; and 3rd - Ben Green 
  • Senior BB Shooting Competition: 1st - Weston Gavin; and 2nd - Aidan Weaver
  • Cloverbud Bait Casting Competition: 1st - Judson Green
  • Junior Bait Casting Competition: 1st - Asher Weaver; 2nd - Marissa Garcia; and 3rd - Benjamin Green
  • Senior Bait Casting Competition: 1st - Aidan Weaver; and 2nd - Weston Gavin


