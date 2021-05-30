Attention Warren High School Classes of 1960, 1961, and 1962

A joint reunion is scheduled for Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Warren Country Club. Come and have fun with your “old” friends and classmates, some of whom you have not seen in years!! Whether or not you graduated from WHS you will always be considered a classmate. Some moved, some joined the service, some got married, some will come, some won’t, but we hope you will attend.
Bring your spouse, a friend, significant other, designated driver (for those who need them). Dress is CASUAL - Comfort is the key!
Lunch will begin at noon but come a little early so you can visit. Bring any old pictures and mementos you want to share of your days at WHS, and be ready to tell some tall tales and reminisce about the “Good Ole Days”!!!
Agenda: Lunch will start at 12:00 (order from the CC menu - your only expense); followed by a short program (about 2:00 p.m.), and more visiting and fellowship.
Let us know how many will attend, so we can plan accordingly, and have name tags ready - just in case no one recognizes you!!
Contact one of the following:
Class of ‘60 - Woody Jolley, 870-403-2919
Class of ‘61 - Clifton Poole, 870-942-2185, Jennifer Taylor, 501-993-5876
No comments:
Post a Comment