AYSSP Tournament held at Warren Shooting Sports Complex

May 15, 2021, an AYSSP Tournament was held at the range. A total of 11 teams and 3 individuals from the Southern Region participated, with each person shooting 2 rounds for a total possible score of 250 per team. A lunch of hamburgers was available for all in attendance.
Trophies were awarded for the top 3 places in both the Junior and Senior Divisions, along with a medallion for the Top Shot in each division.
Jr Division Winners:
3rd- Crossett Jr #2- 178
- Brady Carter, Dawson Fox,
- Carson McCone, Owen
- Shaddock, Trucker Whited
- Dalton Craig, Landon Taunton
- Drake Gullege, Gavin Smith
- Jackson Gee
1st- Backwoods Trap #1- 212
- Gunner Wilkerson, Nathan
- Spears, Ace Patrick, Chris
- McClain, Layne Dawkins
Sr Division Winners:
3rd- Hamburg #1- 209
- Dawson Bates, Zander
- Cameron, Andrew Culp
- Gatlin Hale, Jace Hale
2nd- Harmony Grove #1- 216
- CJ Mock, W Purifoy, A
- Proffitt, H Bussell, K Loomis
1st- Backwoods Trap #1- 223
- Blake Forrest, Levi Baldwin
- Dalton Bigham, Chance
- Stephens, Austin Saunders
Top Shot:
- Jr Div- Chris McClain
- 47 out of 50
- Sr Div- Andrew Culp
- 49 out of 50
