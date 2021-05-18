Tuesday, May 18, 2021

AYSSP Tournament held at Warren Shooting Sports Complex


May 15, 2021, an AYSSP Tournament was held at the range. A total of 11 teams and 3 individuals from the Southern Region participated, with each person shooting 2 rounds for a total possible score of 250 per team. A lunch of hamburgers was available for all in attendance.

Trophies were awarded for the top 3 places in both the Junior and Senior Divisions, along with a medallion for the Top Shot in each division.

Jr Division Winners:

3rd- Crossett Jr #2- 178
  • Brady Carter, Dawson Fox,
  • Carson McCone, Owen
  • Shaddock, Trucker Whited
2nd- Crossett Jr #1- 182
  • Dalton Craig, Landon Taunton
  • Drake Gullege, Gavin Smith
  • Jackson Gee
1st- Backwoods Trap #1- 212
  • Gunner Wilkerson, Nathan 
  • Spears, Ace Patrick, Chris
  • McClain, Layne Dawkins

Sr Division Winners:

3rd- Hamburg #1- 209
  • Dawson Bates, Zander 
  • Cameron, Andrew Culp
  • Gatlin Hale, Jace Hale
2nd- Harmony Grove #1- 216
  • CJ Mock, W Purifoy, A 
  • Proffitt, H Bussell, K Loomis
1st- Backwoods Trap #1- 223
  • Blake Forrest, Levi Baldwin
  • Dalton Bigham, Chance
  • Stephens, Austin Saunders
Top Shot: 
  • Jr Div- Chris McClain
    • 47 out of 50
  • Sr Div- Andrew Culp
    • 49 out of 50
