CDC says fully vaccinated people can go indoors and outdoors without a mask, only a few exceptions

Thursday afternoon the CDC announced that people that have been fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, expect for in medical facilities or on public transportation.
"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 briefing Thursday. "We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy."
Three separate studies were cited by the CDC, two from the United States and one from Israel. The Israeli study showed that the vaccine was 97% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 86% effective against asymptomatic infection in over 5,000 health care workers.
There are a few exceptions. The mask requirement remains in effect during travel on buses, trains, planes, and public transportation, even for those fully vaccinated. People who are immune compromised are asked to speak with their doctor before stopping use of a mask.
Dr. Walensky noted during the briefing that those who are not vaccinated should continue to wear a mask. "You remain at risk of mild or severe illness, of death, or spreading the disease to others." Those not vaccinated are urged to do so "right away."
No comments:
Post a Comment