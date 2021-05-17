Chamber board updated on Tomato Festival and a variety of other topics

Bradley County Chamber of Commerce board members were told Monday that a second federal Payroll Protection Plan loan of $7,000 had been approved to be used to pay for the Chamber executive director’s position.
Executive Director Ashley Foreman said that so far this year, the Chamber has also received $6,260 in dues. There are currently about 40 members, with four more expected to pay dues soon.
A resolution regarding the PPP loans was approved by the board.
- Board Chairman James Wells, who is also the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival chairman, gave an update on the festival. Most activities will be on the weekend of June 11-12, although pageants will be held at Hermitage Community Center on June 5. The Little Miss Pageant will be held on June 12 at First Baptist Church. Other events include the Warren Lions Club Gospel Jamboree at 6 p.m. June 9 at Immanuel Baptist Church, plus the parade, arts and crafts booths, and carnival. Mayor Denisa Pennington said Warren Cultural Center is now available for activities. The fireworks display will be “bigger than ever,” according to Wells. Entry forms are available outside the Chamber office and T-shirts are available by calling the office at 226-5225.
- Food Truck Fridays were considered, with several trucks possibly available. This may take place in the downtown area after Pennington arranges for streets to be closed and electrical requirements are reviewed. Vision Coalition members will proceed with the project and information as to dates and places will be announced later.
- Make Warren Shine will be contracting to put up another mural on a building near Cash’s convenience store.
- Pennington said a public meeting will be held soon to discuss data collected by the Arkansas Economic Development Institute.
- Board member Ron St. John mentioned that HyPoint Farms will be selling blueberries, blackberries, pork and beef at Jacob and Jamie Courtney’s farm.
No comments:
Post a Comment