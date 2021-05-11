City Council approves water/sewer revenue bonds

Meeting for their regular monthly council business meeting, the Warren City Council members adopted an ordinance authorizing a bond issue to pay for sewer improvements and upgrades. The vote was 5-0 in favor with one member absent.
Prior to the council meeting the council conducted a public hearing allowing for citizen comments on the proposal. The hearing was publicized in the local newspaper. No one spoke or asked questions at the hearing. All three members of the Water and Sewer Commission and the Manager were present for the hearing and the council meeting. The bond issue was recommended by the commission.
Representatives of Stephens, Inc. and the Friday Law Firm were also present. Stephens is the bond seller and Friday the bond counsel. Due to favorable interest rates the bonds came in under estimates, meaning the city will save money. The $3.9 million bond issue will refinance a loan the city had previously utilized and provide funding for major maintenance to the city's wastewater treatment plant and to make other sewer line improvements. The city council approved the bond issue and another ordinance confirming the city will maintain a rate structure to pay the bonds over a period of years. No changes in rates have been made. The council will review the rates to determine if any changes are needed. It is not anticipated any major increases will be required.
In regular business, the council members approved minutes from the past meeting and approved the financial report presented by City Clerk Helen Boswell. Mrs. Boswell reported that both the county and city sales taxes were down for the month but still up for the year.
Police Chief Shaun Hildreth gave his monthly report. Council Member Henderson brought up the matter of what the City is being paid to answer the County and City of Hermitage phones during hours their offices are closed. The Mayor reported the City is paid $72,000.00 per year by the County for operating the 911 system and $100.00 per month by Hermitage. The city is not paid for answering business calls for either the County or Hermitage. Several council members voiced concern over the City providing services at no cost to other entities while taking up substantial time for dispatchers and increasing their workload. Mayor Pennington stated she would check into the matter further.
There was also discussion with Chief Hildreth relating to parking on the street creating a danger on Ethridge Street and other areas of town. Speeding was also discussed. The council voted to have a sign stating "No Parking 7-5" installed on Ethridge, which will allow the police to issue tickets for violations. The Chief indicated the speeding areas of concern will be worked by daily patrols.
Acting Fire Chief Hayes presented his report and the Council voted to authorize three firemen to attend the annual firefighters convention for the State of Arkansas. Council Member Tolefree asked some questions concerning fire responses outside the city limits.
Street Committee Chairperson Emily Moseley recommended the low bid of $7,500.00 to re-stripe city streets, curbs and crosswalks. The full council approved the motion. Council member Moseley reported there were no comments received requesting street paving at the recent public hearing and the committee will go to work putting a list together beginning with streets remaining from 2020. The Council then voted to install a speed bump to control speeding on Sturgis street. A petition from the residents of the street requested the speed bump.
The Council then adopted an ordinance allowing Council Member Frazer to be hired to manage the Westside Pool this Summer.
Reports from all city departments and boards and commissions were reviewed and the council voted to pay all April, 2021 bills.
It was reported that bids for construction of the Rifle/Pistol Range will be opened May 11, 2021. It was also reported that Warren High School Graduation is set for May 20 at 7:00 pm. Mayor Pennington then stated the City Municipal Building will be closed May 31 in honor of Memorial Day. There will be no garbage collection on the 31st.
The next Agenda meeting is set for Thursday June 10 at 7:00 am and the next council meeting for June 14 at 5:30 pm. Both will be conducted in the Municipal Building Courtroom.
