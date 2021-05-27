Civil Service Commission hires policeman

Members of the Warren Civil Service Commission met Tuesday, May 25 to review applications for the position of Police Officer.
Each time a vacancy exists, the City advertises the opening and background checks are conducted. Those eligible are referred to the Warren Civil Service Commission, which interviews and reviews the application of each applicant. The Commission then votes to hire or reject. Police officers work under the direct supervision of the Chief of Police. The Chief has authority to discipline and fire. The employee has a right to appeal the action taken to the Commission.
