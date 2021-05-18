County Judge says County will pursue those stealing road signs

An animated Bradley County Judge, Judge Klay McKinney told the Bradley County Quorum Court Monday night, May 17, that the County was going to do everything possible to find and prosecute people who are tearing down county road signs, stop signs, etc. He said thousands of dollars of road signs are constantly being taken and many in the same locations after being replaced. It is costing the taxpayers of the county a lot of money and creating dangers for drivers and causing confusion for ambulance, law enforcement and firefighters. It is a serious matter and the Judge informed the Court he was going to pursue action as best he could. Stealing values of $1000.00 or less is a Class A misdemeanor punishment. If convicted, it is up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2500.00, or both.
Ms. Angelo Momon addressed the Judge and Court concerning road and bridge conditions on County roads 180 and 182. She stated there is an old wooden bridge on 180. She indicated the bridge is dangerous and the people of the area pay taxes and deserve better. She provided pictures of the bridge and both roads.
Judge McKinney stated he was very familiar with the situation and plans have been underway to try and address the need. He indicated wet weather has delayed the work. The bridge is located in a very wet area, year around. He told the Court and Ms. Momon the County was planning to work on the problems.
The Quorum Court reviewed and approved the minutes of the last meeting, the Treasurer's report and the Sheriff's report.
Judge McKinney reported that plans had been underway to conduct repair work on the bell tower of the courthouse. The County had a grant of over $80,000 and was going to put another $15,000 with it to make the repairs. Once the work got underway, the damage was found to be much more extensive, and the architect and contractor are not sure what must be done or what it will cost. The Judge said when he knows more he will report to the court. There is a potential of substantial additional cost. The work has been halted for now.
The Judge also reported there has been a break in at the County Park. Several buildings were broken into and equipment stolen.
Judge McKinney reported that the First Assembly of God Church located on Highway 63 N. has agreed to donate 2.5 acres of land on Smith Road to the County to be used for a new community building the County has been discussing for some time. If the County gets a grant to construct the building, it will be used for elections, early voting and other activities. If the County is unable to secure the grant or construct the building, the land will revert back to the church. Judge McKinney expressed his appreciation to First Assembly and Sheriff Tillman, who is a member.
No comments:
Post a Comment