Donald W. Reynolds YMCA Annual Meeting

The Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County held its annual meeting May 25, 2021 at the YMCA on Main Street in Warren.
A quorum of current board members and one public member of the Y were present along with staff. Wesley George presided.
There were no minutes from 2019 since covid-19 caused the 2019 annual meeting to be canceled. Next, the 2020 financial reports were presented.
Executive Director of the Y, David Richey, gave a detailed report on how the organization fared in 2020 facing the difficulties of covid. The Y was hurt financially by the forced cancelation of
several regular programs, youth and adult, and the fact the facility was closed for two months. Mr. Richey stated that many people continued their memberships to support the Y and he expressed his appreciation. Mr. Richey talked about the successful completion of repairs to the swimming pool and expansion of the fitness center. He stated the Y has always paid its bills and continues to do so while providing quality programs. He went on to say things are slowly getting better and then addressed the status of 2021 so far this year. The Director stated programs are back functioning.
After the annual meeting concluded, the board conducted the monthly meeting.
