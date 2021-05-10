Dr. Jenifer Kowalik begins practice at BCMC Rural Health Clinic

Dr. Kowalik, who practices family medicine and obstetrics, joins Dr. Kristen Dent at the BCMC Rural Health Clinic along with APRNs April Harris and Kristen Harvey. You can schedule an appointment with Dr. Kowalik by calling 870-226-8636.
Dr. Kowalik was most recently a physician and the Director of Maternal and Neonatal Care at Brownfield Regional Medical Center (BRMC) in Brownfield, Texas. Prior to her experience at BRMC, she was in private practice from 2009-2019 in San Marcos, Texas.
“My hope is that I bring something to the medical community that will improve access to care,” Dr. Kowalik said. “My true love is caring for moms and babies. I am capable of everything from the lowest risk minimally invasive delivery (I’ve previously been a provider of water births for women) to the highest risk complicated mom and everything in between.”
A graduate of St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas, Dr. Kowalik earned her bachelor’s degree in biology in 1993 before receiving her medical degree in 1997 from the University of Texas Medical School in Houston. After earning her medical degree, Dr. Kowalik completed an internship and residency in family medicine at Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio from 1997-2000.
Dr. Kowalik also completed an informal obstetrical fellowship in 2001 at South Texas Regional Medical Center in Jourdanton, Texas, which was a requirement from the medical staff before being granted full obstetrics privileges. During that preceptorship she was working a part-time private practice in Jourdanton, Texas, before working a full-time private practice there from October, 2001 to July, 2005.
Additionally, she proctored for the Santa Rosa Obstetrical Department, which was a requirement for family practice with obstetrics privileges, from 2003-2007. This overlapped with her OB/GYN residency from 2005-2008 at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), where she was the Chief Resident from 2007-2008.
Dr. Kowalik has four children, a set of twins named Kayla and Gabbie along with two sons, CJ and Sam. She enjoys reading, gaming, traveling, and watching sports (mostly her daughters play college softball and her sons play baseball). Recently, she has started bowling and playing golf.
She is also a member of a number of professional societies including the American Academy of Family Physicians, Texas Academy of Family Physicians, American Medical Society, Texas Medical Society, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Texas Academy of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She has also been involved in a number of research projects and has made several presentations over the years ranging from birth defects, STD’s, teen pregnancy, neonatal withdrawal syndrome, and more.
