Employment opportunities are here

As we all know the year 2020 was a very hard year on families and communities as we faced off with the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the likes of which most of us had never experienced. It affected travel, indoor and outdoor activities, church, public meetings and even daily activities of shopping. It affected doctors visits and hospital visits, and even funeral attendance. It disrupted sporting events and generally made everyday life harder.
COVID had an extreme negative impact on business, small and large. While the community of Warren hung on strongly, our restaurants and eating establishments were the hardest hit economically along with some other smaller retailers. Everyone suffered in some way or another and most every person experienced some personal or family sickness and loss of a loved one or friend. It has tested our endurance.
Although the pandemic is not over and we should continue to follow CDC guidelines and get vaccinated and urge others to do likewise, things have improved in most of America, Arkansas and our home community of Warren and Bradley County. As a result, to a degree, things are getting back to a semblance of normal. It is to the point that jobs are coming back and there is a need for employees. This is happening due to a reduction in COVID cases and more money going into the economy. There are jobs available right here in Warren.
Within the past several days, local industry and businesses have told me personally they have job openings available. One industry informed me they could hire twenty people right now. Some jobs will require particular skills while many can be taught to the employee after they are hired. Many of the jobs pay above minimum wage and provide benefits. The main characteristic the businesses are looking for are people who will come to work everyday and do their best.
For years the City of Warren, through various ways, has striven to bring new jobs into the community. Industrial jobs, retail jobs and service businesses. Changes in the economy have made the need greater as industry has modernized and mechanized. The best example is the timber industry which in the1950s, 1960s and 1970s employed thousands of people. While the industry continues to be dominant in our region of the state, the numbers have declined due to the economic changes and the modernization and changes in manufacturing procedures. Change has come. Some changes have been good, some not so good, but it has come and will continue to evolve. It is the nature of history and mankind.
The point of this piece is simple. The city has been successful from time to time bringing in new business, and continues to work at it. Even that process has to be re-evaluated from time to time. But, the fact is that right now there are a good number of jobs available for those in need of jobs. If necessary, training is also available. Comments of a dying town are false. Yes, there is a need to improve and to grow. There are things to work on and a change. Things never stay the same. We have to continually strive to do better and to maintain the good we have.
There are employment opportunities in Warren right now! And according to economic data, the Warren economy is stable, with a chance to get better. Read the ads on salineriverchroncile.com and notice the signs posted around town. Employment opportunities are here.
