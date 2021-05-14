Fishing, history, recreation and folklore at Moro Bay State Park

I could see smoke billowing in the distance. A campfire must be just over the horizon. “That’s where we are going I bet,” I said to my wife and mother-in-law as we walked the winding road to the campgrounds at the eastern side of Moro Bay State Park. It had been a beautifully sunny day, but the sun was starting to set and the sky was turning from its midday blue to a purplish hue with oranges and reds forming to the west behind us.
|Arkansas State Park Ranger Caleb Myers gives a program
on the history and folklore of Moro Bay State Park
Mothers Day weekend.
Located just 30 miles southwest of Warren, Moro Bay has been a favorite local spot of mine for years. I first visited as a child with my parents and grandparents, went on countless field trips with classmates from Warren, and for several years the Park served as an annual camping and fishing outing for me and a few buddies.
On this particular Saturday evening it was campfire stories night. My family and I took a seat and listened as Park Ranger Myers gave a wonderfully educational talk about the some of the lesser known history of the Park, as well as some of the local folklore of the area. Even for a guy that’s called Bradley County home all of my life, it was very informative and entertaining. This was just one of many programs that Moro Bay State Park offers to visitors at no cost.
COVID-19 has unfortunately limited many of the options for programs at this time, but once things settle down and it's safe to offer them again, visitors will be able to take guided boat tours of Moro Bay, Raymond Lake, and the Ouachita River among just one of the programs offered. Programs are currently offered every Friday and Saturday. The State Park website has details on everything available.
|Rob Reep and his dog Denver kayaking at Moro Bay State Park
Earlier that Saturday, my family had taken to the water in kayaks, exploring the Bay and enjoying the sunshine. After Ranger Myers’s campfire program we headed back to our waterside cabin, complete with wi-fi, and cooked dinner as the sun finally dipped below the trees and the stars came out.
We spent the next morning on the water again, this time paddling to the south, stopping to tour the permanently dry-docked orange Moro Bay Ferry. I vaguely remember going across the Ouachita as a little tike in what seems like a time eons ago.
So much history of not only Moro Bay, but Arkansas and the American west, leads directly back to the Ouachita River, and the old ferry is a unique part of that history. It features plaques explaining how the Ouachita has played an important roll over the centuries of past.
Many people know of the expedition of Lewis and Clark into the west to explore the Lousisiana Purchase, but many forget about the expedition authorized by President Thomas Jefferson that was led by William Dunbar and Dr. George Hunter which traveled up the Ouachita River into modern-day Arkansas, giving the United States its first look into the wilderness occupied at the time by Native Americans. Hunter and Dunbar recorded their discovery of the “Bay Morau” on November 18, 1804, describing the Ouachita with “a large inlet on the right, which swells into a considerable lake during an inundation.” History abounds at Moro Bay.
Fish also abound. Even with higher than normal water levels, many fishermen were still on the water Mothers Day weekend. Bream, crappie, and bass are all favorites to be caught.
We wrapped up our weekend Sunday evening sitting on the screened in porch overlooking the Bay, enjoying time talking and taking in the view.
Moro Bay State Park remains a well kept and well managed attraction in Bradley County. It offers something for all ages, both outdoor enthusiasts and history buffs alike. So this summer, as many people look to break free from the confines of home that we’ve all endured for so long, keep in mind this unique vacation spot so close to home. Well, let me take that back. It is home. Keep in mind Moro Bay State Park for your next getaway.
