Food distributed during Saturday drive-thru at Holy Deliverance COGIC

The Delta Regional Community Services Outreach Network, Incorporated through its Delta Network Food Bank headquartered at #11 Portea Drive in Pine Bluff sponsored a hunger relief distribution of food on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. The distribution took place at the Holy Deliverance COGIC located at 1109 South Myrtle Street in Warren, Arkansas. The distribution was well attended and was representative of the ethnic makeup of the citizens of Bradley County. It was offered on a first come first served basis. All participants remained in their vehicles and drove through to register and receive their product, however some of the citizens came on foot, bicycles, etc.
|Warren City Council member Angela Marshall volunteering
during Saturday's food distribution.
The purpose of the food distribution was to help to alleviate hunger in select counties situated in the State of Arkansas. This hunger relief effort comes at a time when we are experiencing a national pandemic caused by the COVID19 virus. The targeted families were those that have been negatively impacted by the COVID19 virus which includes the unemployed, low income families, the homeless, veterans, senior citizens and anyone in need of food subsidy.
The product that was distributed was made possible by a DHS Cares Act Round 2 grant and the Delta
Regional Community Services Outreach Network, Incorporated. The Delta Network, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Louis Ross is the CEO of Delta Network and Jacqueline Ross is the Director.
Cooperating organizations include the Holy Deliverance COGIC, local volunteers and volunteers from the Delta Network Food Bank.
