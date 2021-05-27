Friends of the Warren Branch Library receives $2,000.00 Grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support SUMMER Literacy

Warren, AR – May 25, 2021 – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Warren Branch Library a $2,000.00 grant to support summer literacy. This local grant is part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent award of $10.5 million donation to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs, representing the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history.
“Warren Branch Library is honored to be the recipient of this generous grant, on behalf of the Friends of the Warren Branch Library, in support of our Tails & Tales Summer Reading Program. As our library runs on a very limited operating budget, this grant will allow us to purchase the materials and supplies needed for this program that will inspire and encourage a love for reading”, states Sandy Doss, Branch Manager.
Warren Branch Library offers various Literacy/Education programs throughout the year for all ages. Some of these programs include, Preschool Storytime, Super Healthy Gardeners, Adult Computer Assistance, Wired Homeschoolers, Summer Reading Programs, Book Clubs, LEGO Club, and much more. These programs can only be offered through grants, donations, fundraising, and the support of our community. The Tails & Tales Summer Reading Program is a 6 week program designed to reach youth of all ages, offering various forms of literacy such as, storytimes, educational sessions, reading contests, crafts, STEM, and technology activities. The community as a whole will benefit not only through increased reading skills, but also by developing social and life skills that will change their overall perspective of literacy and education.
"For nearly 30 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been proud to invest in literacy and education programs in our hometown communities," said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. "The recent and significant shifts in the educational landscape have made the Foundation’s mission more critically important. As we work to create access to high-quality instruction for all individuals, we share our gratitude for the educators who are working to uplift and empower others. We hope these funds will have a meaningful impact on students and teachers across the country and look forward to seeing the positive impact they have on learners.”
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General Store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer, and youth literacy programs. The Foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high school equivalency exam. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online, or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.
About the Friends of the Warren Branch Library
The Friends of the Warren Branch Library are a group of library supporters, dedicated to assisting the Warren Branch Library with its every need, to improve basic library services on a daily basis, and also secure additional funding for library literacy programs through fundraising and grant writing.
About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $197 million in grants, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Cal Turner, Jr. founded the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to honor his grandfather and Dollar General’s co-founder, J.L. Turner, who was functionally illiterate having dropped out of school in the third grade to support his family. The Foundation aims to provide support to schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations that seek to improve adult, summer, youth and family literacy initiatives. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, visit www.dgliteracy.org.
