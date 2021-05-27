GFWC Warren Woman's Club names winners of its Short Story and Poetry contest at Hermitage

The GFWC Warren Woman's Club recently held its Short Story and Poetry contest in the Hermitage School. Each winner received a writing journal. The winners of the Short Stories were:
Seventh Grade Poetry:
- 1st place-Rayleigh Temple for "Tabitha"
- 2nd place tie were Kayleea Keller for "Edgar Allen Poe" and Rayleigh Temple for "The Outbreak"
- 3rd place-Sarah Huitt for "The Ext. Spring Break"
Seventh Grade Short Story:
- 1st place-Alyssa Grider for "The Process"
- 2nd place-Kayleea Keller for "I Shrank the Principal"
Rayleigh Temple's poem and Alyssa Grider's short story were chosen to enter in the Audrey Swope Writing Contest which was held prior to the GFWC State Convention. Both girls received an anonymous monetary award from a teacher in the Hermitage School District. Rayleigh's poem won 1st place at state.
