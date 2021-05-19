Hermitage City Council meets for May business

Hermitage City Council members gave final approval to an ordinance Tuesday regarding a section of land where several houses are in the process of being built.
The ordinance approves the plat of Lots 1-6 of the Wilson Acres Subdivision addition. It also dedicates Carolyn Drive in the subdivision as a city street, meaning the city will be responsible for maintenance on it. Council members gave the ordinance three readings and included an emergency clause for it to go into effect immediately upon publication.
In other action:
- Police Chief Ben Poole said that in June, citations issued included two speeding, two no proof of insurance, one fleeing in a vehicle and one failure to appear. He introduced new patrol officer Shannon Savage.
- City Treasurer Angela Dawson gave the Fire Department report and said there was one house fire that spread to a trailer. Both buildings had been previously abandoned.
- Dawson gave the Water Department report and said all lab samples were in compliance with the Water Standards Act.
- In the Sewer Department, Dawson said a check for $18,706 was received as payment for damages to the lift station.
- In the Street Department, Dawson said two bids were received on street repairs but it was decided to extend the bidding process to obtain more bids.
- Dawson said the disaster response team continues to meet to ensure the city has everything needed to cope with disasters. Several staff members are certified storm responders. Mayor Tonya Kendrix said later that the city would like to have anyone with a storm shelter report it to the team so checks can be done after storms to make sure nobody gets trapped in the shelters.
- Chris Ledbetter was sworn in to complete a council member’s term. He would have to run for a full term in November 2022, if he so desires.
- A resolution was approved to apply for a $75,000 FUN parks grant through Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism. Prior to the meeting, a public hearing was held on the grant. Hayley Brakeville of Southeast Arkansas Development District explained the grant would be 100 percent funded if approved and would require no local matching funds. It is intended for a walking trail in the City Park with lights, trash receptacles, sanitation station and upgrades to the existing pavilion. If any remaining funds are available, handicapped-accessible swings would be added. The grant application must be submitted by Aug. 27 and then it will be reviewed by a committee.
- Upon a recommendation from the Fire Department, a motion was made to apply for the Firewise program. Community volunteers are urged to join the program.
- A motion was also approved to start a Junior Firefighter program. Youths ages 15-17 can join the program to learn about firefighters’ jobs.
- A motion was approved to retire the 1974 Howie fire truck. It will be put on display in the City Park.
- Kendrix reported the city outreach program was successful in providing food, utilities and mortgage assistance. Over 300 families were fed and credit was given on water and electric bills. There are still some funds available for mortgage assistance.
No comments:
Post a Comment