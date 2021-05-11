Hermitage student named to the 2021 Arkansas Times Academic All-Star Team

Edwin Martinez, a senior at Hermitage High School, has been named to the 2021 Arkansas Times Academic All-Star team.
Edwin is part of the 27th All-Star Academic team named by the Arkansas Times. He is 18 years-old and the son of Jose and Alicia Martinez. He plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello next year. He is one of four Hermitage Valedictorians for the class of 2021, boasting a 4.1 GPA and a 33 on his ACT.
To read more about the honor and Martinez's plans for the future, click here to read the original article from the Arkansas Times.
No comments:
Post a Comment