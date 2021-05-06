How is the 2021 tomato crop progressing?

CEA-Staff Chair
Cooperative Extension Service
The 2021 tomato crop is in the field and growing. The South Arkansas tomato crop consists of approximately 600 acres of tomatoes planted in Bradley, Ashley, and Drew counties. Bradley County has approximately 400-450 acres.
Tomatoes were starting to become plants in late March, but weather forecasts of possible freeze/frost warnings delayed planting of the bulk of the acreage in early April.
Most of the crop has been planted in the field for about 4-6 weeks now and look pretty. We are needing warm, dry growing conditions to finish growing the crop until harvest begins. For most agriculture crops, producers look to rainfall to help make their crop. However, for tomato producers, 100% of commercial tomato crop acreages are irrigated through drip irrigation, so tomato growers prefer for the weather to remain dry. Dry weather, together with low humidity, helps reduce disease pressure for not only the tomato crop, but also benefits other horticulture crops, such as cabbage, pepper, watermelon, cantaloup, squash, zucchini and others.
Overall, the tomato crop looks good, but may be slightly behind the normal schedule. However, warm to hot days and nights can narrow the gap very quickly.
