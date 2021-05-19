Intermodal Board discusses railroad crossing issues

Southeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority board members met Wednesday and took another step towards solving a long-standing problem.
Since at least 2015, SEARIFA has tried to get a railroad crossing completed over the John Lipton Road at the Intermodal facility. A contract was let to T&T Construction owned by Tracy Rawls but it has been held up as the short-line railroad changed hands from Arkansas Midland to Genesee and Wyoming and finally back to Union Pacific. The latter held up the project when it was said that the road was too close to the crossing.
The cost of the project has gone up from about $13,000 to begin with to $63,000 last year to $180,000-plus this year for the general contractor, in addition to another $20,000 for UP’s costs.
Now the project is awaiting a letter which was signed Wednesday by SEARIFA Chairman John Lipton, but Garver Engineers project engineer Charles Cullen said he was still awaiting a final cost figure from UP. The board agreed to allow Lipton to fill in the final figure when it arrives.
“They’re holding us hostage to get across that track,” said Drew County Judge Robert Akin.
Board member Roger George said, “We’ve got to do it.”
Another board member, Bob Smalling, questioned the design of the crossing and a new road that will have to be built. He said he felt 18-wheelers would have difficulty maneuvering between the crossing and the road. “There’s nothing safe about this thing,” he said.
In other business:
- Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington suggested that the mayors and county judges of Warren, Monticello, Bradley and Drew counties, could serve as voting members if they were appointed to the 12-member board. However, board members indicated they wanted a legal opinion before proceeding with that procedure.
- Monticello Mayor Paige Chase said there have been problems with the light on the water tower at the site which have rendered it inoperable. She said parts to repair it had been ordered but it has taken some time for the order to be filled.
No comments:
Post a Comment