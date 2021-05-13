Jacob and Jamie Courtney named the Bradley County Farm Family of the Year

Since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year Program has served as a vehicle to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state. The objectives of the Farm Family of the Year program are:
To give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community;
To recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state; and
To disseminate information on improved farm practices and management.
The county winners are:
East Central District
Lee – Justin Higgins family, Marianna
Lonoke – Brad Whitehead Farms, England
Monroe – Tyler Pettigrew and family, Clarendon
Prairie – Roger Lisko, Hazen
Pulaski – Margie Raimondo, Little Rock
St. Francis – Cottonwood Farms, Widener
Saline – Connell Berry Farm, Benton
White – Brandon Gordon, Bradford
Woodruff – Chappell Brothers Farm LLC, Cotton Plant
North Central District
Baxter – Cody and Hannah Walker family, Henderson
Cleburne – Bill and Gail Davis, Concord
Fulton – Michael and Duana Batterton family, Viola
Independence – Dennis Broadwater family, Batesville
Izard – Tyler and Whitney Cooper, Melbourne
Marion – Heath and Emily Smith, Yellville
Searcy – Fon Cash family, Everton
Sharp – Twin Oakes Farms LLC, Cave City
Stone – Keith and Cindy Branscum, Fifty-Six
Van Buren – Ronnie and Kerri Jones family, Scotland
Northeast District
Clay – Gerald and Michelle Hartsfield, Rector
Craighead – Cobb/Lyerly/Owens Farms, Lake City
Crittenden – Spence and Jenni Held, Earle
Cross – Danny Voyles Family Farms, Wynne
Greene – Eason Farms, Jonesboro
Jackson – William and Courtney Tate, Amagon
Lawrence – Andrew and Kristal Jones, Alicia
Mississippi – Tim Griggs Farms Partnership, Blytheville
Poinsett – Joey McCorkle, Tyronza
Randolph – Chad and Brandi Chester family, Pocahontas
Northwest District
Benton – Kaleb and Chrisie Smith, Gentry
Boone – Richard and Gina Blevins Farm, Omaha
Carroll – Fred and Mitzi Worley, Berryville
Crawford – Scott and Tanya Rogers, Alma
Franklin – Mark and Becky Campbell, Ozark
Johnson – Chris and Brooklyn Heiser, Lamar
Madison – Jack and Brook Hudgins, Huntsville
Newton – Dustin Cowell family, Mt. Judea
Sebastian – Woody Hester, Hartford
Washington – Froud Farms, Springdale
Southeast District
Arkansas, North – Kirk and Krista Keller, Stuttgart
Arkansas, South – Jay and Megan McLain, DeWitt
Ashley – Kyle Harriman, Hamburg
Chicot – Joshua and Bailey Lingo Partnership, Lake Village
Desha – Layne and Ryane Miles, McGehee
Drew – Jeff and Christine Felts family, Tillar
Jefferson – S & L Farms, Sheridan
Lincoln – Joey and Rhonda Ratterree, Star City
Phillips – Jackie Swindle Farms, Elaine
Southwest District
Bradley – Jacob and Jamie Courtney, Warren
Calhoun – Woody's Peach Orchard, Hampton
Columbia – Hugh and Lindsay Bragg, Magnolia
Hempstead – Cody and Ashlee Askew, Hope
Miller – Rushing Farms LLC - Patsy and Troy Rushing, Fouke
Nevada – Leslie & Debbie Bullock Family, Prescott
Union – Rhett and Holly Hanry, El Dorado
Western District
Conway – Foshee Family Farms, Atkins
Faulkner – Tim and Judith Allen, Mayflower
Logan – Whitaker Farms, Booneville
Montgomery – Perry and Paula Sing, Oden
Perry – Tim Hubbard family, Adona
Polk – James and Janet Watkins, Vandervoort
Pope – Jason and Becky Smith, Atkins
Yell – Ernest Doyle Buckman III, Havana
West Central District
Clark – Kent and Anita Malcom, Okolona
Cleveland – Stephen Boyd, Rison
Dallas – William H. Sullivent, Sparkman
Garland – Roger Hutter, Pearcy
Grant – Bradley and Kerri Warren, Poyen
Hot Spring – Whitley Farms, Malvern
Howard – Newton Cheatham family, Mineral Springs
Sevier – Will Pickering family, DeQueen
“Each year the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program recognizes the outstanding farmers and ranchers who make up our state,” said Rich Hillman of Carlisle, president of Arkansas Farm Bureau. “These families are involved in essential work, not only providing food for my family and yours, but also serving as the ultimate stewards of the land and water resources.
“Congratulations to these farm families. We are proud to honor their work and dedication to Arkansas agriculture, our state’s largest economic sector.”
The Farm Family of the Year program begins each year with the selection of top farm families in each county and culminates in December with the selection of the state Farm Family of the Year, who then go on to represent Arkansas at the Swisher Sweets/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year. Arkansas has had two Southeast Farm of the Year winners; Brian and Nan Kirksey of Clark County in 2008 and Wildy Family Farms of Mississippi County in 2016. All winners are judged on their farm production, efficiency, management, family life and rural/community leadership.
Sponsors of the Farm Family of the Year program are Arkansas Farm Bureau, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and the three Farm Credit agencies that serve Arkansas: AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, Farm Credit of Western Arkansas and Midsouth Farm Credit. Additionally, support for the program is provided by the Arkansas Agriculture Department, Arkansas Department of Career Education, Arkansas Press Association, University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture and the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Rural Development.
Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.
