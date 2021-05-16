John Gavin addresses Warren Lions Club on local tomato crop

|From left to right: Lions Club President Tim Kessler, John Gavin, and Jim Correll, Entomology &
Plant Pathology Professor at the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food, and Life Sciences
County Agent/Staff Chairman John Gavin was the guest speaker for the Warren Lions Club meeting conducted Wednesday, May 12.
The meeting was held at Molly's Diner. Mr Gavin provided an update on the status of this year's tomato crop.
Gavin told the members present that the amount of acreage of tomatoes being produced in Bradley and the surrounding counties has remained steady. He indicated the very wet and cool weather is slowing the growth and he thinks the crop is about two weeks behind.
He said some hot and dry weather could speed up the process.
Mr. Gavin stated that many of the farmers market their own produce and that many are growing a variety of other crops along with tomatoes.
He went on to say he thought there would be some local tomatoes ready by the upcoming Tomato Festival. He also said a new variety that produces a larger yield is being used.
