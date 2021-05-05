Lincoln Williamson wins April's Library Book Club for Kids competition

For the month of April, Warren Branch Library's Book Club for Kids had 3 participants, who read a total of 37 books! Each book equaled one chance in their monthly Facebook Live giveaway. Lincoln Williamson was April's winner! He also read the most books (15) last month! Way to go Lincoln!! Other participants were Bayley Woodard and Keegun Goudelock. We are so proud of all the kids that participate!
For more information on how your child can participate in the Book Club for Kids program, contact the Library at 870-226-2536.
No comments:
Post a Comment