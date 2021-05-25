Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant set for Friday, June 11

|Photo from the 2018 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant.
Applications are being received for the 2021 Little Miss Pink Tomato competition set for Friday, June 11th at 2:30 p.m. This year’s event will be in the First Baptist Church Activity Center, located on Main Street in Warren.
Due to Covid, there will not be a Little Miss float in the parade this year for all the girls to ride together. Contestants may ride individually in the parade if they wish.
We were unable to hold a pageant in 2020 and the age limit for this year has been changed to include young ladies aged 4, 5 and 6 years old. Meelah Robinson, Little Miss Pink Tomato for 2019 and 2020 will crown the 2021 Little Miss Pink Tomato winner.
Eligible participants must be 4, 5 or 6 years old on June 1, 2021 and must live in Bradley, Ashley, Dallas, Drew, Calhoun, Cleveland, Lincoln or Union County. Entry fee for the pageant is $25. Deadline for entries is Friday, June 4th.
The Little Miss Pink Tomato competition began over 60 years ago and is a fun and popular pageant for all Southeast Arkansas girls. All participants will receive a trophy.
Entry forms and instruction sheets will be available at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce office or you may download an application at www.pinktomatofestival.com For additional information, please call JeNelle Lipton at 870-226-5457 or Glenda Cross at 870-226-5758
