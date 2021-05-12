Little Miss Pink Tomato set with some changes

Little Miss Pink Tomato 2021 competition is set for Friday, June 11th at 2:30 p.m.
The pageant will be held with some changes from past competitions. Pageant officials are dedicated to keeping the contestants safe and necessary changes will be made.
This year’s pageant will be held on Friday, June 11th at 2:30 p.m. and a short rehearsal will be held at 9:30 that morning.
We were unable to hold a pageant in 2020 and the age limit for this year has been changed to include young ladies aged 4, 5 and 6 years old.
Eligible participants must be 4, 5 or 6 years old on June 1, 2021 and must live in Bradley, Ashley, Dallas, Drew, Calhoun, Cleveland, Lincoln or Union County. Entry fee for the pageant is $25.
The Little Miss Pink Tomato competition began over 60 years ago and is a fun and popular pageant for all Southeast Arkansas girls. All participants will receive a trophy.
Entry forms and instruction sheets will be available at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce office or you may download an application at www.pinktomatofestival.com For additional information, please call JeNelle Lipton at 870-226-5457 or Glenda Cross at 870-226-5758
No comments:
Post a Comment