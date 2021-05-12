Local students artwork feature in GFWC Warren Woman's Club Ten Penny Art exhibition

|Overall Winner Sarah Forrest
Local High School students from Warren recently submitted artwork to the GFWC Warren Woman's Club's Ten Penny Art exhibition.
Sarah Forrest was awarded the overall winners prize with her multi-media artwork titled "Day and Night." She received a $25 check for the honor.
Jose Ivan Mendez was named the first runner up with a drawing. Kailee Curry was the second runner-up with her watercolor.
The art came from students of Warren art teacher Laura McKinney. All students were from grades 9-12. They were asked to submit art from four categories including drawing, acrylic, watercolor, and multimedia.
Local artist Rob Reep judged the competition.
