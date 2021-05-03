Local youth enjoy Great Outdoors Youth Day at the Bradley County Park

|Weston Gavin, left, and Dallas County Extension Agent Keith Gresham demonstrate bait casting.
By Tim Kessler
The program began in 1995 as part of a wildlife and forestry grant through the Cooperative Extension Service in Bradley, Dallas, Calhoun and Cleveland counties.
This year’s event included demonstrations by Bradley County Extension Agent-Staff Chairman John Gavin, knot-tying in fishing lines; senior 4-H member Aidan Weaver, making plastic lures; and Dallas County Extension Agent Keith Gresham, bait casting.
The event included a fishing derby in the park pond, with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocking 300 pounds of catfish, including two albino catfish. Door prizes were also provided.
About 50 kids participated, ending the day with a hot dog luncheon. Lunch was sponsored by L'Aigle Creek Conservation District.
|A fishing derby was held at the end of the Great Outdoors Youth Day.
|Bobby Weaver, left, and senior 4-H member Aidan Weaver show how to make plastic lures.
|Bradley County Extension Agent-Staff Chairman John Gavin shows how to tie proper knots in fishing lines.
