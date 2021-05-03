Monday, May 3, 2021

Local youth enjoy Great Outdoors Youth Day at the Bradley County Park

Weston Gavin, left, and Dallas County Extension Agent Keith Gresham demonstrate bait casting.

By Tim Kessler

After skipping last year’s event due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Great Outdoors Youth Day returned to Bradley County Park on Saturday.

The program began in 1995 as part of a wildlife and forestry grant through the Cooperative Extension Service in Bradley, Dallas, Calhoun and Cleveland counties.

This year’s event included demonstrations by Bradley County Extension Agent-Staff Chairman John Gavin, knot-tying in fishing lines; senior 4-H member Aidan Weaver, making plastic lures; and Dallas County Extension Agent Keith Gresham, bait casting.

The event included a fishing derby in the park pond, with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocking 300 pounds of catfish, including two albino catfish. Door prizes were also provided.

About 50 kids participated, ending the day with a hot dog luncheon.  Lunch was sponsored by L'Aigle Creek Conservation District.
A fishing derby was held at the end of the Great Outdoors Youth Day.

Bobby Weaver, left, and senior 4-H member Aidan Weaver show how to make plastic lures.

Bradley County Extension Agent-Staff Chairman John Gavin shows how to tie proper knots in fishing lines.

