Martinez, Wilkerson, Huitt, and Ellis lead Hermitage class of 2021

Leading the Class of 2021 with Highest Honors are Edwin Manuel Martinez, Cindy Kaye Wilkerson, Leah Nicole Huitt, and Bayleigh Marie Ellis. Edwin is the son of Jose and Alicia Martinez; Cindy is the daughter of David and Gena Wilkerson; Leah is the daughter of Matt and Leslie Huitt; and Bayleigh is the daughter of Chase and Rosalynda Ellis. Edwin, Cindy, and Leah plan to attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Bayleigh plans to attend Southern Arkansas University-Tech in Camden.
Graduating with High Honors are Brett Landen Stovall, son of Brett Stovall and Kelly Hargis, and Audrienna Avery, daughter of Latoya Jackson and Derrick Avery.
Graduating with Honors are Holley Renae McVay, daughter of J.P. and Sheila McVay; William Ray Outlaw, son of Shawnda Outlaw and Calvin Outlaw; Andrea Abigail Castillo, daughter of Amadeo Castillo; and Colby Austin Cathey, son of Matt and Cristy Cathey.
Graduates are Joarib Aguilar, Damian Allred, Jessica Aranda, Gage Boykin, Chloe Bryant, Abigail Copeland, Joshua Copeland, Jaquan Cross, Kalleigh Curry, Jessica Davis, Makayla Doss, Makenzy Doss, Brianna Esquivel, Mikela Goodson, Mason Herman, John Hill, Mercedes Hilliard, Brendan Hollingsworth, Jaylon Johnson, Erynn Lasiter, Anna McEowen, Kiffany Mitchell, Anthony O’Dell, Tyler Poole, Maria Ramirez, Samantha Sellars, Toby Spurlock, Aidan Stanley, Serdetria Turner, Michael Uribe, Mario Vargas, Slade Wilkinson, Arleigh Wolfe, Dakota Wright, and Kenneth Wright.
