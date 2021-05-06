Thursday, May 6, 2021
Nevaeh Simpson catches one of two albino catfish during Great Outdoor Youth Day
Pictured above is Nevaeh Simpson who caught one of the two albino catfish that were put into the Bradley County Park Lake by the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission in preparation for the fishing derby that was part of the Great Outdoor Youth Day that was held on May 1st. The Great Outdoor Youth Day was sponsored by the Bradley County Extension Service. There were approximately 120 youth and adults that participated in the event. L’Aigle Creek Conservation District sponsored the free lunch that was provided to all of the participants.
