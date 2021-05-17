Monday, May 17, 2021

No DL testing in Warren Wednesday, May 19

THERE WILL BE NO DRIVERS TESTING IN FORDYCE TODAY 05/17, RISON TOMORROW 05/18, WARREN WEDNESDAY 05/19 (WARREN WILL BE TESTING ON THURSDAY 05/20) , CAMDEN THURSDAY 05/20 AND FRIDAY 05/21.
