Monday, May 17, 2021
Warren Band member Noesha Neal signs with UAM Band
Congratulations to Noesha Neal for signing with the UAM Band program for fall 2021.
She has been awarded a Band Grant-In-Aid of $2,500; Jazz Band Grant -In-Aid of $500 and a Choir Grant-In-Aid of $2,000.
at
7:28 PM
