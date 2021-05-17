Monday, May 17, 2021

Warren Band member Noesha Neal signs with UAM Band


Congratulations to Noesha Neal for signing with the UAM Band program for fall 2021. 

She has been awarded a Band Grant-In-Aid of $2,500; Jazz Band Grant -In-Aid of $500 and a Choir Grant-In-Aid of $2,000.
at 7:28 PM

