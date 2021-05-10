Monday, May 10, 2021

Notice of drivers license testing closures

According to the Arkansas State Police Troop F Communications, there will be no testing at all Tuesday, May 11 or June 15, 2021 at the Warren site.

In addition, the Hampton drivers license testing site will also be closed this Thursday, May 13.
at 5:30 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)