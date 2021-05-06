Pastime: The Jr. and Sr. Banquet-not prom

Special to the Saline River Chronicle
All the electronic media, especially FACEBOOK, was on fire this past month with proms here, proms there, prom photos everywhere.
I well remember the Junior/Senior Banquet (as it was called at Warren High School) back in those days.
The best memory I have is of my sophomore year (10th grade) when I was chosen to be one of the waiters at the other Junior and Senior Class event.
This was the event of the Junior class of John Burch, Ricky Green, Johnny McBee, et al. And the Senior Class of Marty Martin, Eugene (we called him Gene) Reynolds, Dr. Kerry Pennington, and a host of others.
Notice I don’t try to name too many young women back then.
We had several in my class and others who graduated early. And most of the better looking ones dated older guys.
More on banquet rule against older guys this down in the Pastime story.
The “theme” of the Junior/Senior banquets, i.e. proms, was a well thought out, well-rehearsed process.
Only a “theme” that passed the intense scrutiny of the likes of Mr. James M. Hughes, Superintendent, James Hasty, WHS principal at the time, and a throng of teachers led by the late Mary Jane Murphy, Eloise McFarland, Mary Culp and others would suffice.
The 1970 Junior Senior Banquet theme was “Under The Big Top.”
In all actuality the theme was brokered from a hot, new casino out in faraway Las Vegas that all the adults were talking about.
At least all the adults in Warren that I knew, that knew about such sinful vacation destinations.
The local angle for the clamoring for the “Circus, Circus,” theme grew even louder when the Pastime Theater – yes, the old movie house - premiered a new James Bond thriller in October before the April event called “Diamonds Are Forever.” It was set in Las Vegas and featured a circus.
I saw that flick at the Pastime three times in one weekend.
So did at least two of my sidekicks at the time.
The Junior Senior Banquet was to be themed “Under The Big Top,” but all us kids called it “Circus, Circus.”
I was a server, thus wearing a Clown Costume. It was a rather drab affair, pieced together by expert seamstress skills of Mary Lou Martin for a pittance of a fee from my weekly cash earning sweeping floors at the Eagle Democrat.
It was white with large black fuzzy yard like buttons on the front. A pointed conical hat with a black round fuzzy ball atop. I wore a pair of black WHS gym shorts under the draw-string waist pants. The oversized top made my 120-pound skinny, wormy frame, look like a maternity top.
Back then there were no limos.
No pre-dinner events in other cities. The meal was served on paper plates in the stuffy old WHS Gym right behind the Depression Era high school on Pine Street. Local caterer Wayne Wisner did the cooking. One year he made eye of sirloin wrapped in bacon.
It was a cool that April of 1970, but the night of the banquet, a brief sunny day turned the old gym into a furnace.
Guys came in groups. So did the girls.
Big hair – for both sexes – was held into place with lots and lots of hairspray.
The girls dressed up.
Most of the guys had a suit, sport coat from either Martin’s or Edrington’s.
There was a rule for the boys, if you came, you have to wear a tie – only the proliferation of leisure suits a couple of years later would do away with that rule.
I stood at the back door of the WHS gymnasium on those nights tying ties on many of my classmates.
A few had those awful clip on ties and even they needed help with those.
Most all of them had on long sleeved shirts. There were no tattoos back then.
The girls were all decked out. Slim, slinky skirts (the Karen Carpenter look) meshed with the full skirted, small waist pageant dresses from Band Queen Competitions and Miss Pink Tomato the previous summer.
All companied about a moderate high heel and the wearing of panty-hose. No girls wore pants that I can recall.
It was a big deal, but not as big a deal as it is now.
The “Under The Big Top,” theme was replaced with the “Wild West,” in my junior year and in my senior year it was a 1950s affair of “Bobby Socks,” just as Grease hit the movie screen if my dates are correct.
Back to the older boyfriends and girlfriends from other zip codes.
Only WHS students that were Juniors and Seniors could attend. If you dated an older boy or a guy from out-of-town, he was not there. A really strict rule.
If your girlfriend was from out of town? Well, guys forget it, she was not there.
A lot of us went in groups.
I did have a date my senior year. I bought her a corsage from the flower shop at Frazer’s – and it looked nice. She was a nice, shy girl and she had a nice time.
After the dinner in the gym, there was a little dancing, but not much. About midnight we all went out to the Warren Drive-In Theater for a double-feature, again, school approved movies.
There was a 3-to-4 a.m. breakfast back at the school and the Junior Senior Banquet was in the books.
The girls all changed after the Banquet before the Drive-In Movie. I do recall some local parties sponsored by various families, but these were little more than snacks, lemon-aide and an opportunity for instamatic photos to be made. Somewhere there is a 16-mm home movie of our junior year, I recall seeing it years later.
That’s a Pastime I wish we all could see again.
