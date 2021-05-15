Pastime: Sights and smells of the best little bakery in Warren

Special to the Saline River Chronicle
This is a Pastime as eternal as the sights and smells that once filled a little bakery shop right on the railroad tracks in Warren.
One of the purest pleasures as a kid growing up in Warren was walking the YMCA hill after school at Warren Junior High (where the Post Office now sits) or the Warren High School campus on West Pine, was to skip along until you neared the yellow-brick YMCA.
From there most any afternoon and your nose would lead you up the steep sidewalks right into that tiny little corner building – the Binns’s Bakery.
It was a pure spot of joy that memories even today more than a half century later, I can’t simply tell you enough about – and everyone reading this Pastime who grew up in those days can simply close their eyes and recall this indeed unique and favorite bakery.
The front of the store opened on the southeast side of the building, not off the sidewalk which ran north and south, but it was an odd-angled entrance to the bakery shop.
The blinds were often lowered on the east side of the building, but pushing in that glass door and hearing that little bell – attached with a copper wire to the aluminum and glass door – slightly give a soft “tinkle” not a harsh metallic clapper type sound – as you pushed into the black and white tiled floor.
The smells were just heavenly.
It was a warm and sweet mix of bread – a sugary concoction of cookies with that ever-present smell of a freshly made cake – all swirling around in one’s nostrils.
Behind the counter was one of three people – usually Mrs. Binns or Mr. Binns or Terrell Durmon, the three who worked from before dawn until about six each evening in the bakery shop. Oh, I should not leave out the Bins children, who also as teens and young adults also helped out in the bakery.
I can almost see Mrs. Binns when asking for a cookie would reach ever so gingerly into the middle of the displays and find one that was both soft and delicious – not dried out and hard.
The same with the packages of finger rolls, a dozen to most packages, but often just six in a package – just right for a hungry school kid – not to spoil his or her supper – but satiate the afternoon hunger pangs.
There were also beautiful hand worked pastries such as pastel decorated petit fours and every once in a while, big saucer sized black and white cookies.
And there were other tasty treats like a cinnamon roll gooey with white icing, if the pans survived from the morning rush. There were always some morning donuts there begging to be taken up the street or back to the YMCA and eaten outside on the yellow brick walls and planters around the building.
If you were truly staring, I would always retreat across the street and sit on the stoop of the Old American Legion Building (today the front of the Bradley County Veteran’s Museum) and eat my fill of cookies, finger rolls or whatever was there for the purchase in private.
Many reading this will give their favorites as well. I know there were Christmas cookies, Easter cookies, thumbnail cookies and yes, brightly dyed Shamrocks for St. Patrick’s Day.
All of which I would love to try to emulate, but somethings are better memories and the particulars lost with time.
Like the magic of those ever-tasty finger rolls – which there has not been found an equal in the 20 plus states I have visited and never in an ever bigger, nationally known bakery chain, can these be found- the finger rolls, those soft, white, delicious treats.
The recipe, long sought and often mimicked, has been, it was not made by cups, but by pounds of flour, and not be teaspoons of melted lard, but not cans of lard to be folded into the pounds and pounds of dough.
And don’t even get me started on the uniform shape, made lovingly by trained hands early in the pre-dawn hours and baked later in the day as the dough has risen.
After finishing my 30 cents worth of treats, and finding a nearby waste basket for the little translucent paper wrappings, I am heading up the hill past Weiss Jewelry, the First National Bank and on to 200 West Cypress and my after-school job.
It’s been a good day, or maybe not, but a cookie, finger roll or some tasty treat from Binn’s Bakery could always make it better.
And that’s a tasty Pastime to remember and savor.
