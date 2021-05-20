Pastime: Those Midget Cheerleaders from long ago

Special to the Saline River Chronicle
I had some expert help on this Pastime – from one of the cheerleaders – Susan Lee (now Pennington) who patrolled the sidelines of the old O.O. Axley Field on many a Saturday morning in the 4th, 5th and 6th grade as a midget cheerleader.
First, I’ll give her credit for having one of the old Eastside Elementary Annuals and scanning in these group photos of the Midget Cheerleaders of the era.
Next, I’ll also credit her for some of the intricate details of why some guys and gals’ friendships – shall we call it “puppy love,” often sent the best laid plans of football player and cheerleads spiraling out of control.
Midget Football was a four-team league of local boys from Warren in the cool fall Saturday mornings – usually with games at 9 and 9:30 a.m. on O. O. Axley Field behind the old Warren High School on Pine. The B-team of the high school or maybe then the 7th or 8th graders that did not start for the junior high team, usually followed with games after Midget football concluded.
The four teams were: Rotary Club, Southern Lumber Company, Bradley Lumber Company and the Lions Club.
These teams often practiced most school day afternoons at the YMCA baseball field. Some often practiced at other sites, perhaps, nearer their coaches’ home, but mostly to keep the other sharp-eyed coaches from stealing the plays or the other teams nearby.
As since there were four football teams – well there had to be four cheerleading squads.
I do remember there were different color frocks, but all of the same – square bib design. White socks and Ked’s tennis shoes (available at Carl’s Shoes) were all the rage.
I’ll let Susan take over and give us more on the details of the Midget Cheerleaders.
I am sending you the pictures from the little annuals we had at Eastside when I was in the fifth and sixth grades. We did not have one when I was in the fourth grade (1963-64).
I do remember the Lion’s Club cheerleaders as follows: Donna Watson and I were the 4th graders, Lee Martin and Jane Lipton were the 6th graders and I am guessing that Julie Durmon and Peggy Gibbs were the 5th graders. Peggy and Julie were on the team when they were 6th graders; it was typical to have the same girls being elected two to three years in a row.
The Tall Timber Times article that I enclosed does called the boys’ teams midget football, so I guess the cheerleaders were called midget cheerleaders.
The article says that Rose McBride was elected for Southern, but the annual shows Pam McWhirter as one of the 4th graders. I don’t know what happened as to why they had to get a replacement.
As fourth graders, Donna Watson and I rode our bikes from my house on Catherine Street one afternoon. We were trying to find Jane Lipton’s house because we were having a meeting there the next morning. As a sixth grader, we had practice at Karen Burton's house one afternoon; she lived on Central Street close to the hospital.
Karen was new to Warren that year, as the Burton’s move to Warren. I remember going to Julie Durmon’s house too probably when I was a fifth grader.
When asked about the I snacks at the Midget games, Susan did not remember the snacks.
I don’t remember any moms really being cheerleader supervisors.
We only cheered as long as the midget football schedule was. The games were on Saturday mornings. Since there were four teams, two teams played each other and then the other two played. I remember going under the bleachers looking for money if it was after a home football game on Friday.
We paid for our own uniforms; someone had to make it. My mother did not sew, so she got someone else to do it. I wore the same jumper for three years, I think.
If you look at the picture of when I was a sixth grader, my L is totally different from the others. I had had that one since I was in the fourth grade. The bib jumper was royal blue corduroy which was lined with gold material and the blouse was gold with short sleeves with a collar.
My name was embroidered on one side of the collar. I did have two blouses: I must have outgrown the first one. My bloomers were just a pair of underwear dyed royal blue.
We all wore white socks and white Keds. I still have my uniform and blouses. (The Bradley County Museum needs to make a call for this uniform right away)
Bradley wore red jumpers with white pleats and long sleeve white turtlenecks.
Rotary and Southern both wore two-piece uniforms. Rotary uniforms were green and Southern ones were blue. Looking at the pictures, Rotary and Southern must have worn short sleeve white shirts or white turtlenecks.
According to the article, the cheerleaders were chosen in the Eastside Cafetorium. I kept a diary when I was younger and wrote in it randomly. I did write on October 22, 1965 that cheerleaders were elected, but that date is wrong. It was probably September 22. October 22 was a Friday and the article does say elections were on a Wednesday and September 22 was a Wednesday.
I believe that all fourth graders and their teachers were taken to the cafetorium and their age level were elected; then the fifth grade would do the same and the sixth grade too. I don’t think we could have gotten all three grades in there at the same time.
Robert Green and I liked each other for three years and he played on Lion’s Club, so I’m sure that is why I was elected for that squad. Robert broke his foot playing in a football game on October 2, 1965. On Thursday afternoon November 4, 1965 Lion’s Club played Bradley and beat them 13 to 7.
We were out for a teachers' meeting; my mother went to the meeting in Little Rock that day. On Saturday November 13, all the sixth graders from all four teams played the 7th grade Junior Jacks and the sixth graders won. That was probably the last game of the season.
I do remember from the sixth grade how we were elected. I’m assuming Mr. Fred Murphy called out who wanted to try out for Bradley to come up on the Eastside stage.
The girls would stand in a row with their bodies turned to the back of the stage. Mr. Murphy would pass by each girl and put his hand over her head and the kids in the audience would raise their hand if they wanted that girl. He would do this with each girl who was on the stage for that particular team. I guess the teachers would help count votes.
The two girls with the highest number of votes would be the two for that team. Then, it was time for Lion’s Club, then Rotary and followed by Southern.
If a girl didn’t get chosen for her first choice, she would stand in the line for another try at another team. It appears that it was strictly a popularity contest. We didn’t do any cheers for the kids in the audience I don’t think.
As sixth graders, Jerry Watts ruled our class. Teresa Johnson became his girlfriend that year. Marianne Wynne was with Allen Hargis. Marianne had been a cheerleader for Bradley during her fifth-grade year and probably for her fourth grade too. Allen played for Bradley.
When the girls were on the stage trying to get on the Bradley squad, Jerry told the students around him not to vote for Marianne; he was being mean to Allen plus he wanted Teresa on the squad.
Marianne did not get Bradley; she then tried out for Lion’s Club next and got it, knocking Donna Watson out who had been on the squad for two years.
All I can remember is playing in the wet dew on Saturday mornings the one year I played for the Southern squad. I wasn’t very big or very well versed in the art of the pigskin back then. I do remember the cheerleaders being there and also scavenging under bleachers for loose pocket change in between games.
Thanks for Susan Lee Pennington for her insights and gossip into the world of Midget Cheerleaders – indeed a Pastime to remember.
Photos:
1964-65: Eastside Elementary Classbook:
Mascots: Chris Atkins for Lion and Carolanna Carmical for Rotary even though the picture says Bradley
Southern: Top row; left to right: Marsha Riley (4th), Pam Davis (5th), Rita Blocker (6th), Monica Sullivan (6th), Janice Johnston (5th), Cheryl Ferguson (4th)
Rotary: Bottom row; left to right: Darla Lawson (4th), Laurie Milton (5th), Kathy Warner (6th), Leanna Richardson (6th), June Ford (4th), Jane Sledge (5th)
Bradley: Top row; left to right: Cindy Murphy (4th), Lucinda Miles (5th), Ann Hurley (6th), Karen Lee (6th), Marianne Wynne (5th), Nena Fort (4th)
Lion: Bottom row; left to right: Donna Watson, (5th), Susan Lee (5th), Julie Durmon (6th), Peggy Gibbs (6th), Jana Durmon (4th), Grace Shepperson (4th)
1965-66: Eastside Elementary Classbook:
Rotary: Top row; left to right: Jill Hairston (4th), Nena Fort (5th), Jane Sledge (6th), Laurie Milton (6th), Cindy Murphy (5th), Lee Ann Steplock (4th)
Southern: Bottom row; left to right: Pam McWhirter (4th), Roxanne Hargis (4th), June Ford (5th), Jo Brown (6th), Judy O’Neal (5th), Mary Catherine Huey (6th)
Lion: Top row; left to right: Vicky Venters (4th), Karen Burton (5th), Marianne Wynne (6th), Susan Lee (6th), Lisa Davis (5th), Donna McCaskill (4th)
Bradley: Bottom row; left to right: Lynn Leslie (5th), Sandra Bryant (4th), Lucinda Miles (6th), Teresa Johnson (6th), Grace Maria Shepperson (5th), Becky Lee (4th)
