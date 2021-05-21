Payton Ashcraft to begin studies at UAMS College of Medicine

Payton Alexandria Ashcraft recently graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Arkansas at Monticello with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and Biology. Payton is a member of Sigma Zeta National Science & Mathematics Honor Society, Alpha Chi National College Honor Society, and a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority. Payton will begin the M.D. Program at UAMS College of Medicine in August, 2021.
Payton is the daughter of Jerry and Kelly Ashcraft of Warren. Grandparents are T. C. and Marilyn Ashcraft of Warren and Haydn (Hank) Welsh of Hampton.
