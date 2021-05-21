News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Tweets by salinerivernews
Friday, May 21, 2021
Rotary hears speakers from migrant program at the Warren School District
Annabel de la Cruz and Leticia Camacho spoke to Rotary this week about the EL and Migrant programs offered at the WSD.
at
12:00 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment