Samantha Ellis named BCMC Peer Recovery Specialist

WARREN, Ark. (5/14/21) – Bradley County Medical Center recently hired Samantha Ellis as a Peer Recovery Specialist, which is a position that will allow her to support and guide people who are undergoing substance abuse challenges.
Ellis recently obtained her Associate of Arts in General Education from Southern Arkansas University Tech in Camden, Ark., where she graduated with honors and was on the Dean’s List. She also has experience as a phlebotomist technician and is currently enrolled at UAM, with the ultimate goal of becoming a substance abuse and mental health counselor.
In this position of Peer Recovery Specialist, Ellis will be a peer advocate and role model to provide treatment and recovery resources. She will use her own experience to give her a unique perspective to help people out of substance abuse as Ellis herself is in long-term recovery. She has been clean for five years after her own 14-year addiction.
“I am ready to help others, as that is what I am compassionate about doing,” Ellis said. “I want other individuals to see that there is a better life. So many people have helped me on this road to recovery, so I made a promise to God and myself, when I get to where I am going, I will be sure to turn around and help the next one in line. Fight for recovery!”
In the future she wants to open Christian sobriety homes in the area and become a motivational speaker to help people who are experiencing substance abuse challenges.
