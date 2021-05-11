School Board approves resignation, retirements, and new hires, Also gets update on new school and arena

Meeting in regular session Monday, May 10, 2021 members of the Warren School Board took the following actions relating to personnel:
- Approved the resignations of
- Cecilio Mondragon-WHS Spanish Instructor
- Carrie Ann Savage-ABC Paraprofessional
- Amanda Briant-Brunson Food Service
- Approved the retirement of
- Jane May-Eastside Paraprofessional
- Brenda Ashcraft-Warren Middle School
- Gary Haygood-Maintenance Director
- Approved the hiring of
- Jessica Beaty-1st Grade Instructor
- Tyler Raines-Brunson Instructor
- Jessica Lacey Hackett-7th Grade Literacy Instructor
- Ashton Free-WHS Family & Consumer Science
- Carrie Savage-Warren ABC Instructor
- Tonia Dunaway-WHS Secretary
- Amanda Briant-Middle School Paraprofessional
- LaFoy Smith-Middle School Paraprofessional
- Scott McCurry-Warren Middle School
- Ashley Herring-ABC Paraprofessional
- Denecia Sellers-District Treasurer
Reports were provided by all administrators and principals.
The Board then approved the following:
- Student handbook changes
- ASBA mode policies
- All school for the 2021-2022 school will be onsite. No virtual learning.
- Contract with Clark Construction for new school facilities
- Added steps for ABC salary schedule
- Set hourly rate for summer school employees as follows;
- Certified $50.00 per hour
- Classified $35.00 per hour
- Foodservice $25.00 per hour
- Purchase of materials form Brainspring for Eastside, cost $70,000.00, for reading
- Purchase fo Benchmark Curriculum for Eastside and Brunson, cost $153,105.75
- I-Ready for Easide, Brunson, Middle School and High School, cost $96,329.20
- New promethean ActivPanels for Middle School and High School, cost $361,622.94
- MOU agreement between Warren School District, SEACBEC and AHFP Flooring for work study
Superintendent Cornish thanked the teachers and staff for their hard work and dedication throughout the past school year, which had been challenging due to COVID-19. He also said the school nurses have done outstanding jobs.
