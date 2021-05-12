SEACAC issuing commodities May 21 in Bradley County

SEACAC will be issuing Commodities on a Drive Thru bases. Everyone will need to remain in their vehicles. Commodities will be brought to your vehicles. Please follow the IN and OUT signs to stay in line. Please wear a mask.
Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will receive U.S.D.A food commodities. Items available will be: Chicken Thighs, Instant Milk, Refried Beans, Orange Juice, Potato Flakes, Grapefruit Juice, Canned Pork, Raisins, Pasta Macaroni, Pistachio Nuts, Peanut Butter, Almonds. (English) The rules for acceptance and participation in the U.S.D.A ’s Temporary Emergency Program states: “We are a USDA Distribution Site-This organization is an equal opportunity provider. (Spanish) “Las reglas para ser aceptado o ser un participante para el program. Es el mismo para todos no importa tu color, raza, nacionalidad, sexo, edad, o si eres deshabilitado” This institution is an equal opportunity provider. (Spanish) Esta institucion es un proveedor igual de oportunidad. If your household’s income is at or below the federal poverty level, you may be eligible to receive surplus commodities. Households must meet income guidelines, live in the county that you apply for commodities, and show some type of identification (driver’s license, or other photo identification, etc.)
Ashley County: Monday, May 17, 2021
8:00 a.m. at the Ashley County Fairgrounds, Hamburg, AR; Contact Cindy Griever at 870-853-8606
Chicot County: Tuesday, May 18, 2021
8:00 a.m. on Main St., Lake Village, AR; Contact Christina Harding at 870-226-2668 ext. 307/311
Desha County: Wednesday, May 19, 2021
8:00 a.m. at Dumas Community Center, 18 Belmont St. Dumas, AR; Contact Melvin Newman at 870-222-3392
Drew County: Thursday, May 20, 2021
8:00 a.m. at the Wilmar Community Center, 312 E. Oakland., Monticello AR.; Contact Natasha Ware at 870-460-0842
Bradley County: Friday, May 21, 2021
8:00 a.m. at the Central Office, 1208 N. Myrtle, Warren, AR.; Contact Christina Harding at 870-226-2668
No comments:
Post a Comment