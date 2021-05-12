Sign-ups happening now for Pink Tomato 5K

If you are still thinking about participating in the Bradley County Pink Tomato 5K this year, go on and sign up to take advantage of the Early Bird pricing.
Starting May 14th the entry fee goes up to $30. Also you have until May 19 to sign up to secure your 2021 5K T-shirt. After May 19th, we can no longer guarantee your size or that a shirt would even be available. With a shortage and possible delay of everything, we have to make sure to get the shirts ordered early.
If you are planning to sign up or you are thinking about it, please sign up now and guarantee yourself an awesome 5K T-shirt! We can’t wait to see everyone there on June 12th for the 2021 race.
For more information and to download an entry form, please go to www.pinktomatofestival.com
