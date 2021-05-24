The complete list of the Warren High School Class of 2021

The WHS Class of 2021 graduated Thursday, May 20, 2021 during a ceremony held at Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium in Warren.
Congratulations to the class of 2021, which has persevered through some very difficult times.
Brooklyn Solis, Landen West, and India Young earned Valedictorian honors. Dominic Figueroa was named the class's sole Salutatorian.
Here is the complete list of the graduating Warren High School Class of 2021. Last names listed first.
2020-2021 WHS Graduates
Adams, Emily Elizabeth
Aguilar, Alexandra
Alor, Patricia
Baggett, Adriana Jade
Baldwin, Levi Michael
Barnes, Clay Ryan
Bass, Tyrianna Ta’shawn
Bigham, George Dalton
Bradley, Mia Jenae
Brown, De’Arrius Dante’
Bustamante, Danna
Bustamante, Hanna
Byrd, Payton Maddox
Carpenter, Billy Joe
Castelan, Marvin Javier
Contreras, Cecil Matthew
Cornish, Bryce Graysen
Cruce, Kyhlee Jayde
Daughtery, Nay Sheen Shenel
Dauzat, Ethan Hunter
Davis, Lavan
Dunaway, Nicholas Drake
Ewing, Christopher David
Figueroa, Dominic Arath
Forrest, Blake Austin
Forrest, Jolyn Mason
Garay, Elizabeth
Garcia, Alan
Garcia, Ashley
Gonzalez, Jonathan
Gonzalez, Jonathon
Goodwin, Trista Faith
Gorman, Layla Marie
Gorman, Stone McKinney
Greenwood, Jaikese
Hargis, Blake Kendal
Harris, Malachi
Hays, Kyle Brandon
Hays, Kanaysia Lamora
Heintzleman, Brennan Lee
Hembree, Weston Drake
Henley, Julie Leann
Heranney, Anna Lee
Holland, Hunter John Thomas
Jacinto, Andres
Jaimes Peralta, Ruth
Jeronimo, Guadalupe
Jurado, Valerie Lynn
Kamau, Camron
Kitchens, Jaden Lee
Langford, Addison Faith
Mann, Alyson Grace
Mann, Aubrey Faith
Mann, Sara Jessica
Marks, Caitlyn Janea
Marquez, Yaneth
Marshall, Tre’lon Jamal
Martinez, Jendy
Meeks, Jamiah Nicole
Meeks, Samantha Rae
Mendez, Jose Ivan
Merales, Abigail Emily
Miller, Simone’ Michelle
Mondragon, Daisy
Moore, Markia Lashaun
Neal, Noesha Nicole
Nunez, Naydelin
O’Neill, Gary Richard
Payne, QuinDarius Antariyan
Peek, Austin Lee - Alan
Perry, Lauren Ashton
Rauls, Chloe Alyssa
Reddin, Elaina Reece
Reep, Jett Hayden
Ridgell, Jeremy Kentreal
Rogers, Damarious Maleik
Salinas, Carisa
Sandoval, Wendy Mayeli
Savage, Trystan Ray
Simmons, Nicole
Simmons, Tanner Toxey Gage
Solis, Brooklyn Marie
Sosa, Perla
Spears, Chetalya Tonay Damazea’
Stansfield, Michael Darin
Steppes, Ty’Shuna Nicole Taylor, Carson Britt
Thomas, Precious Renae
Thompson, Jamiyah Shavon
Velazquez, Angel Cesar
Villareal, Jarrod Patrick
Warner, Jakeilah A’mariaye
Watson, Keishira Janise
Watson, Tray Allen
West, Landen Elizabeth
York, Jahmarious Dareion
Young, India
|The junior class graduation attendants.
