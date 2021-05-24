Monday, May 24, 2021

The complete list of the Warren High School Class of 2021


The WHS Class of 2021 graduated Thursday, May 20, 2021 during a ceremony held at Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium in Warren.

Congratulations to the class of 2021, which has persevered through some very difficult times.

Brooklyn Solis, Landen West, and India Young earned Valedictorian honors.  Dominic Figueroa was named the class's sole Salutatorian.

Here is the complete list of the graduating Warren High School Class of 2021. Last names listed first.

2020-2021 WHS Graduates 

Adams, Emily Elizabeth

Aguilar, Alexandra 

Alor, Patricia 

Baggett, Adriana Jade

Baldwin, Levi Michael 

Barnes, Clay Ryan 

Bass, Tyrianna Ta’shawn

Bigham, George Dalton

Bradley, Mia Jenae 

Brown, De’Arrius Dante’

Bustamante, Danna 

Bustamante, Hanna 

Byrd, Payton Maddox 

Carpenter, Billy Joe 

Castelan, Marvin Javier

Contreras, Cecil Matthew

Cornish, Bryce Graysen

Cruce, Kyhlee Jayde 

Daughtery, Nay Sheen Shenel

Dauzat, Ethan Hunter 

Davis, Lavan 

Dunaway, Nicholas Drake

Ewing, Christopher David

Figueroa, Dominic Arath

Forrest, Blake Austin 

Forrest, Jolyn Mason 

Garay, Elizabeth

Garcia, Alan 

Garcia, Ashley 

Gonzalez, Jonathan 

Gonzalez, Jonathon 

Goodwin, Trista Faith 

Gorman, Layla Marie 

Gorman, Stone McKinney

Greenwood, Jaikese 

Hargis, Blake Kendal 

Harris, Malachi 

Hays, Kyle Brandon 

Hays, Kanaysia Lamora

Heintzleman, Brennan Lee

Hembree, Weston Drake

Henley, Julie Leann 

Heranney, Anna Lee 

Holland, Hunter John Thomas

Jacinto, Andres 

Jaimes Peralta, Ruth 

Jeronimo, Guadalupe 

Jurado, Valerie Lynn 

Kamau, Camron 

Kitchens, Jaden Lee 

Langford, Addison Faith

Mann, Alyson Grace 

Mann, Aubrey Faith 

Mann, Sara Jessica 

Marks, Caitlyn Janea 

Marquez, Yaneth

Marshall, Tre’lon Jamal 

Martinez, Jendy 

Meeks, Jamiah Nicole 

Meeks, Samantha Rae 

Mendez, Jose Ivan 

Merales, Abigail Emily 

Miller, Simone’ Michelle 

Mondragon, Daisy 

Moore, Markia Lashaun 

Neal, Noesha Nicole 

Nunez, Naydelin 

O’Neill, Gary Richard 

Payne, QuinDarius Antariyan

Peek, Austin Lee - Alan 

Perry, Lauren Ashton 

Rauls, Chloe Alyssa 

Reddin, Elaina Reece 

Reep, Jett Hayden 

Ridgell, Jeremy Kentreal 

Rogers, Damarious Maleik

Salinas, Carisa 

Sandoval, Wendy Mayeli 

Savage, Trystan Ray 

Simmons, Nicole 

Simmons, Tanner Toxey Gage

Solis, Brooklyn Marie 

Sosa, Perla 

Spears, Chetalya Tonay Damazea’

Stansfield, Michael Darin

Steppes, Ty’Shuna Nicole Taylor, Carson Britt 

Thomas, Precious Renae

Thompson, Jamiyah Shavon

Velazquez, Angel Cesar

Villareal, Jarrod Patrick

Warner, Jakeilah A’mariaye

Watson, Keishira Janise

Watson, Tray Allen 

West, Landen Elizabeth

York, Jahmarious Dareion

Young, India


The junior class graduation attendants.



