Tuesday, May 18, 2021
The Lisemby Family to perform at the 42nd Warren Lions Club Gospel Jamboree
Warren Lions Club will be hosting the 42nd Gospel Jamboree during the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival. The event will be held at 6 p.m. June 9 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Warren. It will feature The Lisemby Family. The group consists of two generations of Lisembys - all family - traveling together presenting the Gospel by way of live uplifting music and singing. Many of the songs that they present are original compositions. The Lisembys have over 30 recordings to their credit over the years. Admission is free but donations will be accepted at the door. For more information, contact Warren Lions President Tim Kessler at (870) 820-2001.
