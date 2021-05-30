Tour de Tomato set for June 5

The 3rd annual Tour de Tomato is scheduled for Saturday, June 5th. The bike ride will start at 8:00 a.m. at the Warren Baseball Complex located at 175 Hwy 189 bypass in Warren, AR. Over 100 riders have registered and registration will be available on Saturday.
Riders will travel through the historic downtown area featuring the famous Red Brick Streets. They will continue south through the land of Tall Pines and Pink Tomatoes of Bradley County. There will be food and goodies dispensed along the way with a “one of a kind” Tour de Tomato T-Shirt.
A high point for the bike riders, spectators and local residents on Saturday morning will be a collection of local vendors. These local vendors will be selling various items from 9 a.m. until 12 noon at the Baseball Complex.
The vendors will be set up to show what is available in Bradley County and what local sellers have to offer residents as well as visitors to the area. Some of the items listed are Jellies, Jams and Bacon Sausage; Handmade Fishing Baits; Fresh Produce; Wood Cutting Boards; Watch Bands and many more items.
Come out to welcome the visitors to Warren and take home some goodies from our local vendors.
For more information, please contact Ashley Foreman at the Bradley County Chamber, 870-226-5225.
