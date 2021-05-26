Two arrested, two more sought in connection with County Park break-in

According to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, Steven R. Rice and Ashley Williams have been arrested and charged in reference to a recent break-in at the Bradley County Park, while two other people are sought in connection to the crime.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. May 17, 2021, a report was taken by the Sheriff's Office indicating that a break-in had occurred at the County Park in which multiple items were stolen. A 2009 Kawasaki 600 Mule ATV, Stihl chainsaws, a Klutch brand air compressor, four red 5-gallon gas jugs, and a jug of Round-up weed killer were stolen.
The report indicated the break-in occurred sometime during the night of May 16 and the early morning hours of May 17.
Two days later, May 19, 2021, the Kawasaki 600 Mule ATV and the Klutch brand air compressor were recovered in a wooded area north of 1720 West Pine Street in Warren.
On Thursday, May 20, 2021, a 29 year-old white male, Steven R. Rice, and a 35 year-old white female, Ashley Williams, were arrested in reference to the break-in. According to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office Lietenant Josh Bolland, "arrest warrants have been issued for two other people in connection with the break-in," and "the incident is still under investigation."
