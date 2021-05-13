UAM Kids University set for July 12-15, Registration Now Open

The sixth UAM Kids’ University will be held Monday through Thursday, July 12-15, 2021. The summer enrichment program carries out a mission of serving capable and motivated students who are entering 1st through 6th grades in the fall. The day camp aims to cultivate new interests, expand knowledge, and spark imagination and creativity in a non-graded environment for children. The morning session is for students entering grades 1 – 3, and will be held from 9 a.m. – noon. The afternoon session is for students entering grades 4 – 6 and will be held from 1 – 5 p.m. An early drop-off option is available for both sessions.
A new option is available this year: participants can choose to attend one, two, three, or all four days of Kids’ University.
Monday: STEM Camp is packed with STEM activities, experiments and crafts.
Tuesday: Adventure Camp is full of adventure! Get ready to learn about exploring the world around us with scavenger hunts, mapping, using a compass, and hands-on skills.
Wednesday: Med Camp includes an interactive "walk-through" of the body, Project Lifesaver, healthy treats, and tons of activities to encourage healthy lifestyles.
Thursday: Game Day has traditional team and individual sport activities but also backyard games that everyone loves!
Pricing
Fees will cover a t-shirt and all supplies.
Early Registration (Sign up and pay before May 31):
Single-day Rate: $25 per day
All Four Days: $80
Registration Fees:
Single-day rate increases to $30 per day after May 31.
Price for all four days increases to $100 after May 31.
Make Checks Payable to:
UAM Kids' University
Mail to:
Attn: Rebecca Newton
PO Box 3608
Monticello AR 71656
or Pay by phone:
UAM Cashier's Office 870-460-1043
Parents should complete a registration form and pay registration fees for each child who will participate in order to reserve each child's spot.
Register online here: https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html
Questions? Email Rebecca Newton at newtonr@uamont.edu or call 870-460-1596.
