Tuesday, May 11, 2021
UAM students complete 90-hour fast track class
On February 26th, the first fast track class completed the 90-hour course required by the Office of Long-Term Care to become a Certified Nurse Assistant. The fast-track course was developed and submitted to the Office of Long-Term Care for approval to meet our communities' need for health care staff. The class sponsor was Chapel Woods Health & Rehab in Warren. Any facility needing NAs can contact UAM College of Technology in Mcgehee or SEACBEC in Warren for further information on sponsoring a class. The fast-track course is an 18-day six-week course that allows full-time working adults to take the class. The course is the first step many take to pursue and further a career in healthcare. The class instructor is Susan Harrod RN, BSN of Warren.
