Warren arrest report for May 10-16, 2021

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Richard Montgomery / 707 S Myrtle St, Warren, AR / DOB 7-22-96 / Robbery and Battery 3rd on 5-10-21
Daquez Lawson / 601 Cherry St, Warren, AR / DOB 10-26-97 / traffic warrants on 5-11-21
Michael D. Hubbard / 205 N Walnut, Warren, AR / DOB 5-23-62 / No headlight at night, DWI, refused test, and no seat belt on 5-13-21
Casey Bennett / 408 Pumpkin Center, Wilmar, AR / DOB 8-9-80 / warrant on 5-14-21
Deandre Jamison / 3 E Kings Square, Warren, AR / DOB 3-19-00 / driving on suspended, speeding, poss of schedule VI, and poss of para on 5-15-21
Marcos Hurtado / 1918 S 7th Ave, Pine Bluff, AR / DOB 9-30-95 / public intox on 5-16-21
