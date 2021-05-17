Warren Branch Library Community Resource Questionnaire available

Press release from the Warren Branch Library
As part of our "Libraries Transforming Communities" awarded grant and upcoming Library project, we would like your input to determine what resources would best serve our community. All information gathered from this questionnaire will be shared during our community conversation that will be held later this year. Thank you for your time and participation!
"Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL)."
We value our community input and would appreciate your participation in this short questionnaire. Please click the link to get started. Thanks in advance!!
